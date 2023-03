BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The second convoy of special purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which delivered humanitarian aid to Türkiye on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as part of measures to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the brotherly country, is returning to Baku, Trend reports citing Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

A convoy of 7 cars left Kahramanmaras this morning.