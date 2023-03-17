Azerbaijan completes preliminary inventory of real estate in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A preliminary inventory of the real estate was completed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the report of the Cabinet of Ministers on activities in 2022.

According to the report, in the liberated territories, measures are being taken for the primary inventory, and protection of infrastructure facilities, land plots, and other real estate facilities.

“In Shusha, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Zangilan, Aghdam, Khojavand, Tartar, Khojaly, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts, the primary inventory of 14,100 real estate facilities, including 12,300 buildings and 1,800 infrastructure facilities, has been completed,” the report said.

Besides, according to the report, an inventory of 1,600 km of roads, 292 km of power lines, 45 km of gas supply lines, 19 km of water supply lines, and 249 km of irrigation network lines, vectorized on the basis of ortho-photo maps and included in the electronic database of 849,000 hectares of land, the report added.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Asadov and members of the government.