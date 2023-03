BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. SOCAR Türkiye has denied information that it could become a sponsor of Trabzonspor football club, SOCAR Türkiye Twitter account says, Trend reports.

"In recent days, news about SOCAR Türkiye's sponsorship of football clubs has appeared on some news sites, which does not reflect reality. SOCAR Turkiye does not plan to sponsor any football club. Please do not trust such news that does not reflect reality," the report noted.