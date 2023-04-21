Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office slams statements of Armenian Catholicos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan is not a country one can speak in hostile manner with, Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB) told journalists, Trend reports.

He made the remark, responding to the recent statement of Armenian Catholicos, who called on Armenians for a new war against Azerbaijan.

"The new calls of the Armenian Catholicos for war stem from the fact that he became a victim of political ambitions, and it is wrong that the clergy interfere in politics," Pashazade said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from the long-lasting Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.