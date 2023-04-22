Azerbaijani athlete wins silver medal at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Representative of the Azerbaijani national team Jala Aliyeva won a silver medal at the European Wrestling Championship in Zagreb (Croatia), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani athlete, who competed in the championship in the 57 kg weight category, entered the competition from the quarterfinal. Jalala Aliyeva defeated German Elena Brugger with a score of 6:3. In the semi-finals, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated the representative of Poland, Jovita Vrjeshen, with a score of 2: 0 and reached the final of the European Championship. The representative of the Azerbaijani national team met in the decisive match with Ukrainian Alina Akobya and finished the championship of the continent with a silver medal, losing to her opponent.

Earlier, Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) became European champions in freestyle wrestling. Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won silver, and Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won bronze. Maria Stadnik became European champion among women.