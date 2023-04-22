Baku has beautiful architecture - Latvian participant of World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijani capital has beautiful architecture and buildings, Latvian athlete Nikola Vasiljeva participating in the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku told Trend.

Vasiljeva made the remark after qualifying performances on the second day of the World Cup.

"I’m visiting the capital of Azerbaijan for the first time. On the day of arrival, we had the opportunity to take a short walk around the city. Baku is a beautiful city, and I like being here," the athlete said.

Speaking about the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku [where the World Cup is being held], she stressed that this is one of the best halls in which she has performed.

"The competitions are organized very well here. I'm happy to come here. I'm waiting for the upcoming European Championship in Baku. I think that at these competitions it will be easier for me psychologically since the hall, atmosphere, and conditions are already familiar to me," the Latvian grace added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.