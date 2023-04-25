Azerbaijan's ADA University to create new faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences - Vice Rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan's ADA University, launching the first joint certification program in agriculture and food system management together with the Italy's University of Bologna, lays the foundation for the creation of a new Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, Vafa Kazdal, Vice Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA University, told journalists, Trend reports.

"With today's project, we are laying the foundation for the creation of a new faculty at ADA University. This faculty will allow the country to increase human potential in the field of agriculture and food sciences. The creation of this faculty is of strategic importance," Kazdal said.

The vice-rector also added that ADA University plans to apply the experience accumulated over many years in training human resources in the above field, and therefore, contribute to the development of the agricultural and food industry of the country

The opening ceremony of the first short-term joint certification program of ADA University and the University of Bologna on agriculture and food system management within the framework of the Italian-Azerbaijani University took place on April 25.