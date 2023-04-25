Training hard brings good results at competitions - participant of Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Hard training brings good results at competitions, participant of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, the 9-year-old student of the Ojag Sports Club Fatima Tarverdiyeva told Trend.

"I know that each competition is of great importance. Thanks to tournaments, we gain competitive experience, and we also learn to cope with excitement. With each competition, I perform more and more confidently, so I thank the organizers for holding the championship," Tarverdiyeva said.

The gymnast admitted that she watches the competitions with great interest, where famous athletes participate.

"When international competitions are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, I try to attend them, and to watch how the rhythmic gymnast stars perform their programs. I hope that in the future I will also be able to demonstrate such skills," she said.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on April 25-27.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Center, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, Sports and Recreation Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Grace Sports Club.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids born in 2013-2015, pre-juniors born in 2011-2012, and juniors born in 2008-2010 perform in an individual program and team composition in group exercises.