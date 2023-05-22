Azerbaijani Minister of Health makes statement on behalf of NAM at 76th session of WHO (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev made a statement on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement at the 76th session of the World Health Assembly, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev on behalf of the Ministers of Health of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries congratulated the leadership and staff of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the organization's establishment at the beginning of his speech. Then he noted that an important issue for NAM member countries is ensuring that everyone has access to medical services.

The NAM is ready to work with the WHO to cope with the long-term consequences of the SARS-COV-2 pandemic. The Movement has played an important role in strengthening global efforts to eliminate the effects of the pandemic.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted the "On ensuring equal, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19" resolution. The NAM highly appreciates the efforts of countries that have provided vaccines against COVID-19.

The importance of the summit of the Contact Group of the NAM at the highest level on combating COVID-19, held on March 2 this year in Baku on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, was also noted.

The Member States of the NAM commit to ensuring universal health coverage in order to achieve the Sustainable development goals for the period up to 2030. This includes readiness for health emergencies, as well as the adoption of coordinated and comprehensive response measures.

In conclusion, Teymur Musayev expressed hope for the solidarity of all countries in increasing the level of readiness for pandemics in the future.