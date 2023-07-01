Restoration, construction work in Azerbaijan's liberated progressing rapidly - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Restoration and construction works in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are progressing rapidly, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at the opening ceremony of the semi-final of the 'Yukselish' (Career Growth) competition, Trend reports.

He noted that life is returning to Karabakh again.

"Cities and villages are being restored. We need personnel who can respond flexibly in this situation and help rapidly carry out reconstruction," he said, expressing the hope that the 'Yukselish' competition will contribute to the training of such personnel.

Speaking about the importance of this competition, Huseynov noted that for some people it's an opportunity to catch the 'pulse' of the labor market.

"Practice shows that from year to year the number of the competition participants and the level of their training are increasing," he added.

‘Yukselish’ competition was founded by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated July 26, 2019, in order to identify and support promising executives with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities to ensure the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country.