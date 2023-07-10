"OBA Market" and Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency signed a memorandum (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency, under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and "OBA Market" LLC, a member of the Veyseloglu Group of Companies, have signed a memorandum of cooperation to foster collaboration in various areas.

The memorandum was signed by Rufat Javadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency, and Natavan Ibrahimova, Chairman of the Board of "OBA Market" LLC.

"OBA" market chain, which operates with the concept of a close and affordable neighbor in every region of Azerbaijan and is accessible to everyone. The company is committed to generating additional job opportunities for individuals facing challenges in securing employment, particularly those with special needs for social protection.

Moreover, "OBA Market" is dedicated to supporting women's careers through its "Women's Power" social project. By creating new jobs annually, the company actively contributes to the employment of hundreds of women. It also organizes various training programs and seminars to enhance their professional skills.

According to the agreement, projects of mutual interest will be implemented between the two institutions, as well as corporate social responsibility projects to support the employment of family members of the martyrs of the Patriotic War and war veterans.

It is noteworthy that "OBA Market" LLC was recognized last year by the Employment Agency as the "Most Active Private Social Partner Supporting the Employment of War Participants."

Veyseloglu Group of Companies places special emphasis on projects that promote employment opportunities for vulnerable groups and women. The group has demonstrated its commitment to this cause by joining the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which advocate for gender equality and women's empowerment in the workplace, labor market, and society.

In recognition of its exemplary management practices, the Veyseloglu Group of Companies was honored as one of the winners in the prestigious "Best Managed Companies" competition organized by Deloitte, a global consulting firm, in both 2022 and 2023.