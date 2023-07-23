Anadolu Agency organizes training for TV Journalists on Military Journalism (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. Jahangir Ishbilir, the Director of the Academy of the Anadolu Agency, shared his insights and experiences in safeguarding journalists while performing their duties during a training session on "Military Journalism" held within the framework of the Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

He emphasized that journalists involved in military journalism must not only be skilled in gathering information but also well-versed in self-defense techniques. The training covered various aspects, including providing first aid in emergencies, defensive driving, mastering flexible physical actions, and the proper use of gas masks.

Jahangir Ishbilir stressed the importance of essential knowledge, such as language, maps, and understanding the culture of the areas they operate in. Journalists were encouraged to equip themselves with first aid skills, as well as cultivate psychological resilience, given the challenges they may encounter in conflict zones.

Furthermore, the training provided valuable recommendations to journalists, particularly in the realm of cyber technologies and remotely controlled weapons. By acquiring comprehensive information about the regions they cover, including the types of weaponry employed, journalists can mitigate the risk of making erroneous judgments or missteps while reporting from the field.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 managers and representatives of local media are among the participants.