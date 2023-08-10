Azerbaijani chess player plays draw at FIDE World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov played a draw in the second game of the fourth round at FIDE World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

At the World Chess Cup in Baku, the fourth round (1/16 finals among men, 1/8 among women) continues on August 10. In the fourth round, Nijat Abasov's opponent will be Peter Svidler (FIDE).

Nijat Abasov played a draw in the first classic game, and since the second game also did not reveal the winner, tomorrow the Azerbaijani chess player and Peter Svidler will have to meet in a tie-break.

In the first classic game of the fourth round, the Azerbaijani chess player played black, and in the second he played white.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.