Society Materials 21 August 2023 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
AzInTelecom announces new appointment

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom LLC, subordinated to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, has made a new appointment, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Garayev was appointed to the post of director of the Information Technologies Department of the structure.

Prior to the new appointment, he worked as head of the Information Technology Infrastructure Division of the Department.

Earlier, Amir Velibekov served as director of the Information Technologies Department of the company. He left this position in June 2023.

