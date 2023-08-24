Magnus Carlsen wins Baku Chess World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The winner of the Baku Chess World Cup was Norwegian grandmaster and 16th world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, Trend reports.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) played in the final. The chess players played two classical games in the final to a draw. Since the winner of the World Cup was not determined by the results of the two classical games, the chess players played a tie-break today. The total score in the final (two classical games and the tie-break) was 2.5-1.5 in Carlsen's favor.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Chess World Cup was held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.