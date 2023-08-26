Exhibition of classic cars held in front of Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, Baku hosted an exhibition of classic cars organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and Zhara Events, Trend reports.

The exhibition organized in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center featured classic cars registered for the parade to be held on August 27, as well as some vehicles included in the number of exhibits of the automobile exhibition presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center. In total, more than 140 cars were presented at the exhibition.

The exhibition also featured a unique car. As you know, it is rarely possible to install various decorative compositions on cars and create various pieces of art. For the first time in Azerbaijan, a decorative composition consisting of plant elements was created on a Gaz-M21 Volga car. It is considered one of the unique decorative and applied art compositions installed on a car.

The exhibition featured vintage cars produced before 1983. The oldest car was a 1931 Ford Model A.

It should be noted that on August 27, the parade of classic cars will start in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center and will pass to the Sea Breeze recreation center.

The Sea Breeze Leisure Center will host an exhibition of classic cars. The audience will also be presented with a concert featuring famous performers.

The entertainment program includes the presentation of gifts in various categories.