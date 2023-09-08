Emergency ministers from Turkic states visit Heydar Aliyev's grave and Martyrs' Alley (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Ministers for emergency situations of the Turkic states have visited the grave of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Participants of the second meeting of the ministers for emergency management of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States, organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in Baku, visited the Alley of Honor on September 8.

The guests paid tribute to the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and bouquets of flowers at his grave.

The event participants also paid tribute to the memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid flowers on her grave.

Then they visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers at the graves of the Motherland sons who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of the Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries was held in Baku on September 7.