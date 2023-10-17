Türkiye's mega portal debuts to place news feed in Azerbaijani within - Ahmad Ismayilov (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. From now on news feed in Azerbaijani is placed on the giant media portal of Türkiye, and this is the first step in the practice of domestic media, executive director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, which is a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul.

According to Ismayilov, this meeting, which is a striking illustration of the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, is strategically significant due to its high national and moral value, practical significance, and messages about the future. He also emphasized the indisputable contribution of reputable journalists and the media to moulding positive public opinion in the two nations, thwarting attempts to spread false information about Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and spreading the truth around the world.

"It is wonderful that the collaborative initiative of Trend News Agency and Demirören News Agency (DHA), a famous media outlet in Türkiye, was unveiled for the first time in Shusha, the center of Turkic culture,” Ismayilov said.

"Naturally, the presented media platform contains not only news about the two countries, but also information from all spheres, from business news, culture and art to health, education and sports, which shows the importance of this platform for a wide audience," Ismayilov added.

Ismayilov pointed out that Trend News Agency, which has been operating since 1995, not only gives readers news from the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, but also creates analytical reports and articles on the major political, economic, energy, and financial issues that affect these regions. It has also grown to be the most cited news organization from Azerbaijan in the international community.

Trend News Agency, has successful partnerships with prestigious news agencies in many countries of the world, and this project, created jointly with brotherly Demirören news agency, will also be successful.

“As you know, thanks to the determination and selflessness of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the valor of the heroic Azerbaijani Army, our victory in the second Karabakh war, as well as in all spheres, made a fundamental turn in the work of the media community. The main theme of Azerbaijani journalism is to cover the life history of every person who showed selflessness in achieving victory both at the front and in the rear, his contribution to our Great Victory,” he said.

Ismayilov also emphasized the Turkish media, who together with Azerbaijan passed the 44-day ordeal of the second Karabakh war! Representatives of media, reporters of Türkiye were preparing reports from the battlefields non-stop, bringing Azerbaijan’s right-wing voice to the whole world.

“Today, there is a joint media platform of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Our parliament approved the Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in the media sphere between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye on February 1, 2021,” he noted.

Ismayilov noted that the goal of the joint media platform is to fortify bilateral ties and collaboration between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the area of media and communications in order to establish a strategic media partnership. He claims that the Organization of Turkic States' most cordial members have already signed memorandums of agreement with the Media Development Agency, which was founded on President Ilham Aliyev's directive.

Within the framework of this cooperation it is envisaged to carry out activities in the direction of joint promotion and protection of national interests in the media space, expansion of experience exchange. In addition, during the period of its activity, the media agency has managed to implement various projects, within the framework of which it managed to build reliable cooperation relations with such authoritative international structures as "Anadolu Ajansı", "Demirören", "Al Jazeera Media Group", "Haber Global", Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

“To tell the truth about our country to a global audience, we undoubtedly need the cooperation, unity of thought, and action of our journalist colleagues. If our media carry out their legitimate tasks, we think that our voice will be heard. We need to be more diligent and professional if we are to cover the reality of the entire Turkic, Azerbaijani, and Turkish worlds and give the rest of the world accurate information. We wish each of you success on your journey!" Ismayilov noted.

