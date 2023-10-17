Cooperation is key to fix media-tied issues - European Alliance of News Agencies (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. New formats of cooperation are crucial for solving the problems facing the media, Alexandru Giboi, Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), said at the head office of Demirören Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.

He spoke at the presentation ceremony of the www.dhapress.com portal, which is a joint project of Trend News Agency and the Turkish authoritative Demirören News Agency (DHA).

"The world is changing so fast that not everyone always has answers to what is happening. Therefore, partnerships and cooperation are necessary to find solutions. Due to the current moment of uncertainty in the media industry, which is brought on by a number of causes, it is even more crucial. Working together, the media can find a solution to this issue," Giboi said.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The www.dhapress.com project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.