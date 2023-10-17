Trend News Agency's synergy with DHA to exemplify for all Turkic world - Press Council (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. The chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan, Rashad Majid believes that the new joint project of Trend News Agency and DHA will become an example for the entire Turkic world, Trend reports.

He made a comment during a speech at the presentation ceremony of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and the prestigious Turkish Demiroren News Agency (DHA) at the headquarters of Demirören Holding in Istanbul.

"Congratulations to everyone on this project. I express my gratitude to the entire Turkish people and the state. We felt great support from Türkiye during the second Karabakh war. All this deserves a lot of respect. We see our flags flying together in the city of Shusha today,” said Majid.

“Trend News Agency is one of the most influential agencies in Azerbaijan. It retains its reliability for many years. I wish that a large website covering all Turkish countries will be opened on the basis of this in the future," Majid said.

The presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demirören Holding in Istanbul.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The www.dhapress.com project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.