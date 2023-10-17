Media outlets in Azerbaijan are on par with those in West - Consul General (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. Media in Azerbaijan has already attained a standard on par with that of Western media, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva said at the presentation ceremony of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and the prestigious Turkish Demirören (DHA) news agency at the headquarters of Demirören Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Mustafayeva stated that it is important to pay close attention to how the media influences society. The extent of the Azerbaijani media's recent development must be emphasized. There has been a great deal of struggle and effort put into this triumph.

"The creation of the www.dhapress.com website is also a successful result of great efforts, research, and many years of experience. Azerbaijan and Türkiye currently cooperate with one another in the media, as they do in all other areas. Additionally, effective collaboration led to the development of this website. We will see new media-related projects and collaborations, as we do in many fields, I'm confident," Mustafayeva added.

The presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The www.dhapress.com project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.