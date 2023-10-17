'DHA Press' media project shows success of Türkiye, Azerbaijan in IT, science – MP (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17. We celebrate one of the most important steps taken by Azerbaijan in the field of media, Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said at the presentation ceremony of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and Turkish Demirören News Agency (DHA), Trend reports.

"We are very proud that we adopted a document ("on strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Türkiye"), which was submitted to the Parliament by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2021. Very little time has passed. We can already see representatives of Turkish and Azerbaijani media coming forward with real projects on realization of this law and joint media platform," Mikayilova said.

Trend News Agency, first of all, stepped up with a new technological project, she said.

"Some believed that only specific countries could make progress in this area, and yet Azerbaijan is showcasing what it can do today," Mikayilova said.

"This accomplishment will serve to highlight the achievements of both countries in the sectors of science and information technology. This entails a lot of accountability. To advance this initiative, both parties will provide their resources and expertise. Our cooperation in this area needs to be increased. We anticipate overcoming all risks and dangers in the news community as well," Mikayilova added.

The presentation of the www.dhapress.com portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demirören Holding in Istanbul. The joint project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

