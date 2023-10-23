Number of people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past week announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. No vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) has been conducted in Azerbaijan from October 16 through October 22, Trend reports via the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5.4 million the second dose to 4.8 million three or more doses to 3.4 million, and a booster dose after a positive test result to 266,430 people.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) later declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

