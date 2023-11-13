Türkiye to host Culture Days of Azerbaijan's Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. During the third session of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Culture Assembly, the two countries worked on a cultural cooperation pact, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed in Ankara by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

"We will continue to establish cultural links with our brotherly Azerbaijan through various activities such as concerts, exhibitions, and theatrical performances under this agreement, in addition to safeguarding cultural legacy," said Ersoy.

Karimli emphasized the special significance of the ties between the two countries and noted that efforts to promote Turkic civilization around the world would be strengthened.

He also mentioned that the Culture Days of Azerbaijan's Shusha city will be held in Ankara.

Previously, at the 12th Conference of Culture Ministers of the Islamic World in Doha in September this year, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared the city of Shusha the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2023.

