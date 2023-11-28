Azerbaijan discloses number of persons afflicted with measles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared Azerbaijan a country free of such diseases as measles and rubella since 2015 (no endemic cases have been registered in the country), Trend reports, referring to the statement of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

Despite the fact that the country has had two small localized outbreaks of measles infection in recent years (in 2014 and 2018), Infection outbreaks were removed as quickly as possible thanks to the anti-epidemic and preventive measures implemented.

Due to infection imports from neighboring nations, sporadic outbreaks (single outbreaks of measles) have been documented among the population since April 2023. Infection transmission has been reported primarily among children. During the previous period, the country recorded 284 instances of measles infection. Only 12 percent (35 patients) of confirmed cases are adults and the elderly.

Epidemiologic analysis of cases of infection shows that the main cause of infection is the evasion of vaccination. These are mainly unjustified refusals to be vaccinated. Thus, 95 percent of infected patients are children not immunized according to the "preventive vaccination schedule".

In connection with the current situation, given the more favorable environment for the spread of airborne infections as a result of close contact with children in collectives (especially boarding schools) and closed institutions (orphanages, sanatoriums), preventive vaccination work is being carried out in all medical institutions throughout the country.

At the same time, control over the pro-active identification of children excluded from routine vaccination due to age and their involvement in urgent vaccination has been strengthened.

Also, anti-epidemic measures are carried out in the centers of infection, persons in contact with the diseased are identified, and medical observation is carried out for 21 days.

For the purpose of prevention, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the measles and rubella vaccines will be used among the middle-aged and elderly populations.

Regarding the detection of measles in 8 students of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) during November, one student of the university with suspected measles infection was requested from AzTU. According to the results of the examination and tests, the infection was not confirmed.

