Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office holding conference in Absheron district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is holding a conference in the Absheron district with the participation of senior officials of the district regional prosecutor's offices and law enforcement agencies, representatives of other government agencies, as well as educational institutions, Trend reports.

The conference is discussing issues of establishing prompt and effective cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental organizations and regional media.

Besides, as part of the event, an Open Day has been organized at the Absheron District Prosecutor's Office.

