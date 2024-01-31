Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan lays route between customs and border checkpoints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic held meetings with citizens and monitored the field of transport in the Sadarak district as a result of the conducted analyses of the necessity of transportation of citizens on the section of the border with the Republic of Türkiye between Sadarak and Diluju was established, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to information, to ensure the comfort of citizens, a new route was organized in the mentioned area on January 30.

The commissioned route will serve passengers at short intervals in both directions during the day.

Meanwhile, passengers had to walk the 2 km distance between the Sadarak-Diluju customs and border crossing points. Construction of a new route in this direction will not only ensure the comfort of passengers but also create conditions for rapid movement by public transportation.

