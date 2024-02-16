Azercell enhances the “Azercell Business” app to elevate customer experience!

The leading mobile operator simplifies corporate number management with the latest app update.

The leading mobile operator is thrilled to announce the expansion of self-service features in its “Azercell Business” app. The updated platform offers quick, easy, and convenient management options of corporate numbers for designated contact persons.

Dedicated to making digital innovations accessible to all, the company introduces significant innovation within this platform. Thus, visually impaired people can now easily benefit from the application by activating the "TalkBack" function on Android devices or "VoiceOver" on iPhones.

At the same time, integrating corporate-centric features and innovative design within one platform, the renewed "Azercell Business" offers a host of new services, including:

"Dark Mode" for enhanced user experience.

Access to payment history and filtering options.

Access to the “Paycell” history and filtering options.

Access to call forwarding services.

Access to "Gizlicell"/"Gizletcell" services.

Notification manager: subscribers can activate/delete incoming notifications, mark them as "read," enable/disable notifications, etc.

Access to sample letters required for various operations on corporate numbers.

Access to a digital journal featuring exclusive offers and the latest updates. Opportunity to share and download information directly from the journal.

"Help and Support" section for connecting with dedicated support for corporate subscribers and online customer services, access to ready FAQs.

The “Azercell Business” platform places the utmost importance on safeguarding customer data and ensuring secure transactions. The latest encryption technology protects all messages, payment details, files, and shared data within the application. The digital platform supports Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages to cater to a diverse user base.

Azercell Business is now available for free download on AppStore , Google Play, and AppGallery.

Explore all the features of the application by visiting the Azercell Business page.