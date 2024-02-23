World Cup in Baku filled with great competitive atmosphere - Turkish gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The World Cup in Baku is filled with a great competitive atmosphere, Turkish gymnast Ecem Nisa Esen, who performs in the trampoline program, told Trend.

"This is my second visit to Baku. I'm pleased with how the competitions are progressing. Once again, the National Gymnastics Arena has provided excellent conditions, ensuring athletes feel exceptionally comfortable," the Turkish gymnast said.

Ecem Nisa Esen wished good luck to the Azerbaijani team at the competition, noting that athletes from our two countries always support each other.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

