Azerbaijan invites private educational institutions to Eastern Zangezur, Karabakh regions

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, March 7. Private educational institutions have been invited to Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh regions, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Mustafa Abbasbayli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event on the "Organization of vocational training of the population" in Shusha.

"One of the important issues is vocational training. The State Employment Agency is trying to implement this program through four vocational training centers run by the agency. At the same time, permanent orders are being carried out with private educational institutions within the framework of the public-private partnership model, which started in 2021. At today's event, these institutions were invited to the territory of Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh. Support for their activities was discussed," the official explained.

According to Abbasbayli, the mentioned program set return of the former IDPs to the liberated lands and their employment provision.

"In this context, one of the most important issues is to determine the professions of people moving there and ensure their adaptation to the labor market,” he added.

Notably, following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan launched a great scale restoration process, covering rebuilding of schools in the liberated territories.

Thus, up to now, schools have been built and commissioned in the liberated Fuzuli and Lachin cities, Aghali, Talish, and Zabukh villages.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel