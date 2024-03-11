Bulgarian national football team to bring 26 players to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The lineup with which the Bulgarian national football team will arrive in Baku has been announced, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to the Bulgarian Football Union, head coach Ilian Iliyev invited 26 players to the "FIFA Series" matches against Tanzania and Azerbaijan in Baku. The Bulgarians will face the African representative on March 22, and the Azerbaijan national team three days later.

Goalkeepers: Ivan Dyulgerov (Cherno More), Svetoslav Vutsov (Slavia), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone);



Defenders: Viktor Popov, Zhivko Atanasov (both Cherno More), Ivan Turitsov (MOIK Sofia), Patrik-Gabriel Galchev (Levsky), Aleks Petkov (Śląsk), Petko Hristov (Spetsia), Valentin Antov (Cremonese), Ivan Stoyanov ("Hapoel" Beyer-Sheva);



Midfielders: Ivaylo Chochev, Todor Nedelev (both Ludogorets), Ilian Iliev (Cherno More), Stanislav Ivanov (Arda), Dimitar Tonev (Krumovgrad), Iliya Gruev (Leeds), Filip Krastev (Zvolle), Georgi Kostadinov (APOEL), Svetoslav Kovachev (Akhmat);



Forwards: Aleksandr Kolev (Krumovgrad), Lukas Petkov (Greuter Furth), Georgi Rusev (Sion), Kiril Despodov (PAOK), Martin Minchev (Rizespor), Georgi Minchev (AEL).