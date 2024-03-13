Azerbaijan assigns Nakhchivan International Airport to AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport has been transferred under the authority of the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Trend reports.

The country's Cabinet of Ministers has made relevant decision.

Besides, the decision tasked the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Economy, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan with resolving the arising issues in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

Note that previously, the airport was under the authority of the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan.

