Intensively preparing for European Championship in Portugal - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We are now preparing for the European Championships to be held in April in Portugal, Azerbaijani gymnast Aleksei Karatashov said to reporters, Trend reports.

Karatashev won first place in the age category juniors at the 20th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on tumbling.

"We are intensively preparing for the European Championships. I have high expectations for these competitions. I think the competition will be interesting; the main competitors at the championship are gymnasts from Great Britain and Ukraine," the athlete said.

Meanwhile, at the international tournament Vavel on trampolining and acrobatic track (tumbling) held on March 8-10 in Krakow (Poland), Alexei Karatashov won gold in his age category.

"It's a bit difficult after one competition to immediately adjust to other competitions, but I'm delighted that today at the Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship I did well. After a short rest, we will start training again," he added.

To note, the 20th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on acrobatic track vaulting (tumbling) were held on March 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The competition was held among gymnasts in the age categories of children (born in 2014-2016), pre-juniors (born in 2012-2013), juniors (born in 2008-2011), and adults (born in 2007 and older).

