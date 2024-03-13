Azerbaijani squad hopes to win European title after winning World title

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Azerbaijani team wishes to win the European Championship after winning the World Championship, member of the Azerbaijani national tumbling team Adil Hajizada told reporters, Trend reports.

"We aspire to win the European Championship following our victory in the team competition at the World Championship in 2023. Each team member works at full capacity, and we hope that our work will produce positive results," he said.

"Our competitors at the European Championship are gymnasts from Denmark and the United Kingdom. I'm mostly focused on the team results, but I'll endeavor to attain a decent performance in the individual standings as well," emphasized the gymnast.

Hajizada mentioned that after the World Cup in trampoline jumping and tumbling in Baku, the team participated in the Wawel International Tournament in Krakow.

"Before the European Championship in April, the tournament was a good opportunity to once again test and practice the routines. The tournament in Poland went well for all team members, and medals were won. I took first place in my age category. Yes, there were some nuances that still need to be worked on," added the gymnast.

To note, the 2024 European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline, and tumbling will be held on April 3–7 in Guimaraes, Portugal.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel