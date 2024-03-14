Azerbaijani Health Minister meets WHO staff tied to COP29 negotiating group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Minister Teymur Musayev met with officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) - Director of the Department of Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health Maria Neira and Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Environment and Health of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Robb Butler, members of the COP29 negotiating group, at the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

Teymur Musayev noted that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the World Health Organization.

"Azerbaijan values this partnership greatly. Over the past year, various cooperative initiatives have been effectively implemented in our country and at the regional level," the minister emphasized.

He also noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to further expansion of cooperation with the organization and mentioned the meeting of the Head of State with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during his visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum.

Additionally, it was noted that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year.

"President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the decision to hold COP29 in our country, taken with the unanimous support of the international community, shows great confidence in Azerbaijan. According to the head of state, Azerbaijan, organizing this event, is determined and intends to contribute to the process of combating climate change at the global level and, through successful actions at the national level, to the process of green transition," Musayev said.

During his speech, Teymur Musayev mentioned that regular meetings with the heads of the relevant structures of WHO give additional impetus to the relationship.

"At the same time, it contributes to the deepening of cooperation between the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization," the minister stated.

The heads of WHO departments thanked for the warm reception and highly appreciated the importance attached by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to cooperation with the World Health Organization. Expressing satisfaction with participation in the XI Global Baku Forum, the guests noted its excellent organization.

"The heads of WHO departments also noted that holding COP29 in Azerbaijan is a great achievement for Azerbaijan. It was underlined that the structures of the World Health Organization led by them are ready to provide comprehensive assistance to Azerbaijan in the process of chairing the COP29 and holding the event.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest," the statement of the ministry says.

