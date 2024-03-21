29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Centre, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the competitions taking place on March 21-23.

The championship is being held among gymnasts performing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age categories of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

The participants also include teams in group exercises among juniors (born in 2009-2011), who will demonstrate exercises with five hoops and five clubs.

