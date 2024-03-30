Azerbaijan talks need for certain work to have competitive national soccer championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The absence of teams in Azerbaijan's Premier League similar to Qarabag FC inevitably prompts thinking about finding a solution, and certain work needs to be done to have a competitive championship in the future, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) Vagif Sadigov said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

He made the remark commenting on Qarabag FC's 11th championship.

According to Sadigov, the consistent success of Gurban Gurbanov's team delights the sporting community.

"Our other clubs should build their work system like Qarabag. They should take an example from the Azerbaijani champion. In the future, the number of such clubs will increase, and we'll witness a competitive championship.

I wish success to Qarabag in its future endeavors. May it confidently play in Europe not only this year but also in the coming years, alongside the national championship," added Sadigov.

To note, Qarabag FC won the championship ahead of schedule, defeating Kapaz (6:1) in the XXVIII round of the Azerbaijani Premier League.

