"Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC became a member of the ACI Europe

Heydar Aliyev International Airport joined the ranks of the Airports Council International Europe (ACI), the European region of the only global organization of airport operators. In addition, another air harbor of Azerbaijan, Ganja International Airport, was elected as a member of the council.

A significant event for Azerbaijan Civil Aviation was held within the framework of Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, a world-class airport conference and exhibition, with the participation of Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and Luis Felipe de Oliveira, CEO of ACI World. At the meeting, the certificate of membership to ACI Europe was officially presented. The importance of cooperation to improve the quality of airport services and improve the passenger experience was emphasized.

“Joining ACI Europe is a significant event that opens new horizons for us, as well as an important step in the direction of development and improvement. This will give us the opportunity to further improve the quality of service, apply best practices and strengthen our position in the global aviation arena,” said Samir Rzayev, president of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC.

“I would like to extend a very warm welcome on behalf of the pan-European airport community represented by ACI EUROPE to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the key gateway serving Azerbaijan’s capital city, Baku. I look forward to working closely with the airport on critical issues for the industry, encompassing sustainability and decarbonization, financial and operational resilience, as well as the development of competitive connectivity for the communities that we serve,”- said Olivier Jankovec, ACI EUROPE Director General.

It should be noted that ACI Europe plays an important role in sharing best practices, organizing conferences and exhibitions, promoting sustainability and technological innovation at airports. The accession of Azerbaijani airports to the Airports Council opens unique opportunities for active cooperation with world airports, including facilitating the development of global aviation policy and legislation. Baku and Ganja airports will have the right to participate in accreditation programs to improve airports, increase capacity, enhance environmental management, as well as obtaining professional accreditation of managers and customer service.

Representing the collective position of 1,925 airports around the world, the global ACI confederation also collaborates with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO), the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) and other key players in aviation industry.