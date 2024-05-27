New specialties to appear in Azerbaijan's education sector - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. New specialties will appear in the education sector of Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a conference themed “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, innovations will be introduced into the education system in the coming years.

“We must always be open to innovation. It is the fundamental sciences that underlie education and lead to development. We will also see the emergence of new specialties in accordance with current realities,” he added.

Will be updated