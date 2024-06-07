AZAL Successfully Performs First Flight to Sofia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. On June 7th, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, completed its inaugural flight to the capital of Bulgaria – Sofia, Trend reports viaAzerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

An official event was held at Sofia International Airport to mark the arrival of Azerbaijan Airlines' first flight. The event was attended by Huseyn Huseynov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria; Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect; Kamran Gajar, Representative for the European region of the Sales and Partnership Department of Azerbaijan Airlines, as well as official guests and media representatives.

The significance of launching direct flights between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was emphasized at the event, highlighting the importance of strengthening interstate relations. The launch of this route will create new opportunities for tourism development and cultural exchange between the two historically rich countries.

Flights en route Baku-Sofia-Baku will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Sofia, the capital and largest city of Bulgaria, attracts tourists with its rich history and cultural landmarks.

