Azerbaijan awards medals to activists living in US (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. President of the American Mugham Society, researcher of Azerbaijani mugham, and kamancha performer Jeffrey Werbock has been awarded the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Merits in Diaspora Activity" for his contribution to the propaganda of Azerbaijani language and culture abroad, Trend reports, referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

According to information, the medal was presented to Jeffrey Werbock by the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Elshad Aliyev.

Head of United Charities for Azerbaijan (UCA), Gunduz Tahirli, who lives in the American state of Virginia, was awarded the Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Merits in Diaspora Activities" for his significant contribution to the activities of the Azerbaijani Diaspora. The medal was presented to him by the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Vagif Seyidbayov.

Jeffrey Werbock and Gunduz Tahirli expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the Azerbaijani state for their high level of appreciation of their activities.