A private event was held as part of the "Zero Waste" exhibition (PHOTO)

NARGIS Publishing House, led by Ulviyya Mahmud, places great importance on social and environmental projects. For more than five years, NARGIS Publishing House has been promoting a responsible approach to the environment, aiming to draw public awareness of the negative effects of human activity and to influence the culture of consumption. During this period, four major environmental exhibitions have been held: "Make the Earth Smile" (2019), "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect" (2021), "Planet Calling" (2022) and "Go Green"(2023).

In 2024, NARGIS Publishing House launched another significant environmental project called "Zero Waste." The initiative is aimed to protect the environment by reducing waste through optimal consumption and reuse of materials.

On 4 December, a private event was held as part of the “Zero Waste” exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art. Guests of the evening had the opportunity to explore the photo project “Wild Life” and engage with its creator, photographer Aleksey Lyokin. Project “Wild Life” is a series of photographs featuring rare and endangered species from various regions of Azerbaijan. Additionally, the project showcases an exhibition of eco-furniture, inspired by iconic design masterpieces from around the world, crafted specifically for NARGIS from recycled materials. Previously, the "Zero Waste" photo exhibition and eco-furniture were displayed at the NARGIS pavilion in the Green Zone as part of COP29.

The event also featured the immersive film “Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey”, created by Joshua Sam Miller and Alice Lane.

The "Zero Waste" exhibition will be open until 25 December.