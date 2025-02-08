Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds "Tamyr" concert of Turkic peoples music in Astana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A "Tamyr" concert of Turkic peoples music, organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (TCHF), has taken place in Astana at the E. Rahmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic, Trend reports.

The concert, which reflected the rich musical heritage of the Turkic world, was held as part of the second meeting of the TCHF's Council.

Performances included "TURAN" folk-ethnographic ensemble, "GULDER" ensemble, "SALTANAT" state dance ensemble, the collective from the Kazakh National Musical and Dramatic Theater named after K. Kuanyshbaev, and the collective of the E. Rahmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic.

The "Tamyr" concert demonstrated the shared cultural identity of Turkic peoples through music and dance, offering the audience a chance to explore the rich artistic heritage of the Turkic world.

This event also contributed to strengthening cultural cooperation among Turkic states and popularizing their artistic traditions on the international stage.

The concert attendants included Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, heads and representatives of international organizations, and figures from the fields of culture and art.

