Ukraine expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the provided humanitarian aid, said the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, Trend reports.

Commenting on the shipment of the second batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which includes electrical equipment, Husyev stated: "Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan for this humanitarian aid, which was urgently needed for the restoration of our energy system."

Husyev emphasized that Ukraine deeply values this support and will never forget Azerbaijan's support.

"We are receiving tremendous support from the Azerbaijani side for the restoration of Irpin, its hospital, and school. We are currently working with our Azerbaijani partners and friends on a new project in Irpin. We hope to begin its implementation this year," he added.

The ambassador explained that the project will prioritize rebuilding Irpin’s social infrastructure, including an art and sports school for children. He also reminded that Irpin is a sister city to Lachin, noting that the mayor of Irpin visited Azerbaijan last year and expressed hopes for enhanced regional cooperation between various regions of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Following the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated February 5, 2025, a sum of $1 million in manat equivalent has been allocated for the organization of this aid, and the first batch of the aid was sent on February 7, 2025.

Under this decree, the humanitarian cargo, which was sent in two batches, includes a total of over 52,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 17 transformers.

