Azerbaijani house in Virginia seeks volunteers for new community development effort (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijani House in Virginia, US, has announced the launch of its new volunteer and development program, "CAN," the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told Trend.

Under the motto "Together We Are Stronger," the project is designed to enhance public relations, promote cultural exchange, and support both the professional and personal development of volunteers.

According to the Committee, the program’s goal is to unite individuals from diverse fields, develop public relations, and preserve and promote Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage. The "CAN" Volunteer Corps offers mentorship and training opportunities aimed at ensuring the success of each volunteer who joins the program. The symbol of the project is the pomegranate, representing unity, strength, and prosperity.

Nigar Ibrahimova, coordinator of Azerbaijani House, invited individuals with various professional and academic backgrounds to participate in the program. She emphasized the particular need for volunteers who wish to support in the following areas:

- Grant writing: Assisting in securing funding for cultural, educational, and social projects.

- Project planning and management: Implementing innovative ideas through systematic and strategic execution.

- Event organization: supporting the organization of cultural events, educational seminars, and networking meetings.

- Building connections through social networks and communities: expanding digital presence and engaging with global audiences.

- Translation and language support: Facilitating communication through multilingual services.

Those interested in joining the program can register via the link on Azerbaijani House’s Instagram page: https://www.cognitoforms.com/AzerbaijanHouse1/CANVolunteerCorps.

