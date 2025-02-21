Bulud Hotel in Azerbaijan's Khankendi to boast with all cozy amenities (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 21. A lobby lounge, a café, indoor and outdoor restaurants will be opened in the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi, Trend reports.

The five-story hotel stretches over 5,325 square meters and boasts 45 rooms, ready to welcome 91 guests with open arms.

The hotel has successfully generated 50 employment opportunities.

Noteworthy that the liberated territories in the region are a treasure trove, brimming with the echoes of history and the whispers of culture, adorned with nature's vibrant palette, hiding beneath the surface and above, a wealth of resources, and offering a canvas of endless possibilities for the wanderer’s heart. The region stands as a vast canvas, brimming with the hues of therapeutic, recreational, eco-, and various other forms of tourism waiting to be painted into existence.

The "I State Program of the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan" envisages, as one of its main priorities, the creation of necessary conditions for the development of various types of tourism in this region.

In recent years, large-scale work has been carried out in this direction. The creation of international airports in Fuzuli and Zangilan, the construction of an international airport in Lachin, as well as the construction of modern hotels and other infrastructure projects, will play a key role in realizing the tourism potential of the liberated territories and attracting tourists to these regions.

