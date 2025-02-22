Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling Gymnastics is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Athletes from 15 countries will compete for victory in individual and synchronized programs.

In trampoline gymnastics, Azerbaijan will be represented by members of the national team: silver medalist of the World Cup among women and holder of the FIG Cup Seljan Makhsudova, and winner of the "6th Baku Trampoline Gymnastics Championship" Shafiga Humbatova, winner of the World Age Group Competitions among men, and winners of international tournaments Nijat Mirzaev (in individual and synchronized performances) and Mehdi Aliyev (individual performances), as well as European Champion Ali Niftaliyev.

For the first time, mixed synchronized pairs in trampoline gymnastics will compete at the event.

In tumbling, the competitors will include world team champions Tofig Aliyev and Adil Hajizade, European team championship winner Huseyn Asadullayev, and winner of international tournaments Aleksey Karatashov.

