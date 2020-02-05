Trade association: Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should correctly use opportunities provided by state

5 February 2020 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The state has created all conditions for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association Farhad Garashov told Trend.

Azerbaijan's entrepreneurs are provided with soft loans and other necessary support, Garashov added.

Stressing that a lot of work has been done to improve the business environment in the country, Garashov noted that Azerbaijani's list of export destinations is expanding and Azerbaijani trade houses are opening abroad, which creates a solid foundation for sustainable development of entrepreneurship.

"The close attention of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the economy, in particular, the development of the agricultural sector, the measures taken under his leadership such as the orders signed by him, regional meetings, reforms etc, contribute to the rapid development of Azerbaijan in all aspects. These initiatives are highly appreciated and supported by entrepreneurs. The creation of the Council of Agricultural Subsidies made a great contribution to the increase in payments provided to the spheres of fruit cultivation and crop production. I would like to note that Azerbaijan ranks first in the world in terms of the amount of subsidies provided to agriculture," Garashov said.

Garashov emphasized that entrepreneurs should correctly use the opportunities provided by the state, avoid the shadow economy and not evade paying taxes.

"Given tax exemptions for entrepreneurs, particularly those involved in agriculture, I would advise them to avoid the shadow economy. The conclusion of labor contracts with both wage workers and regular workers and the prevention of violations of the law will lead to additional funds coming into the budget, thus allowing the state to increase benefits and create even more favorable conditions for entrepreneurs," said the chairman.

"The main goal should be to ensure the conformity of the manufactured products to international standards, to supply high-quality fruits and vegetables under the Made in Azerbaijan brand to foreign markets. The instructions of the head of state given to banks in connection with financial exemptions for entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector are important for farmers," Garashov added.

