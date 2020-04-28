Parliament of Uzbekistan votes for country's joining EAEU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The final resolution of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament of Uzbekistan) on cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Union has been adopted, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

Today, April 28, deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis considered the issue of Uzbekistan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union as an observer.

According to the message, 86 out of 132 deputies present at the meeting supported the decision on Uzbekistan’s joining the EAEU as an observer state, 32 opposed and 14 abstained.

Earlier, the Uzbek government approved the decision to obtain observer status in the EAEU.

The state interested in co-operation with the EAEU sends a written request for observer status in the EAEU through diplomatic channels to the chairman of the Supreme Council.

Within 30 days from the date of receiving the information, the EAEU members should provide the Commission with information on their position.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini