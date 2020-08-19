Italy finance minister "less pessimistic" than most about global economic outlook

Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri said the outlook for the global economy was "less pessimistic" than most forecasts predict, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A statement released by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance Tuesday said Gualtieri's remarks, which did not include specifics, came after a virtual meeting between Gualtieri and his counterparts in the Group of Seven (G-7) countries that was called to coordinate the members' response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

It came despite global economic tensions, not only tied to the coronavirus pandemic, but also to a worldwide economic slowdown, and an increase in violence, extremism, and political instability in some parts of the world.

Gualtieri, a historian and academic, took the reins of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance last year in the second government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Gualtieri also said the G-7 was "committed" to the mass production and distribution of coronavirus vaccines "on a vast scale" once they are developed. The countries will also continue to support developing countries in their battle against the spread of the virus.